STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare': A tale of two cousins

Alankrita Srivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release on Netflix on September 18.

Published: 04th September 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release on Netflix on September 18

By Express News Service

Alankrita Srivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release on Netflix on September 18. The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as two cousins ‘who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision’.

Set in Greater Noida, the film is written by Srivastava and produced by Balaji Telefilms.

The cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey. Speaking about her character, Sharma shares, “Dolly’s life is one we see so often – a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach.

While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It’s her journey of realisation and that to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride.” Pednekar ‘s Kajal aka Kitty is a small-town girl who comes to the big city, expecting all her dreams to come true. Life, however, has other plans.

“With a head full of dreams and a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality,” Pednekar says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Netflix Bhumi Pednekar Konkona Sen Sharma
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp