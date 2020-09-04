'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare': A tale of two cousins

By Express News Service

Alankrita Srivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release on Netflix on September 18. The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as two cousins ‘who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision’.



Set in Greater Noida, the film is written by Srivastava and produced by Balaji Telefilms.

The cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey. Speaking about her character, Sharma shares, “Dolly’s life is one we see so often – a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach.

While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It’s her journey of realisation and that to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride.” Pednekar ‘s Kajal aka Kitty is a small-town girl who comes to the big city, expecting all her dreams to come true. Life, however, has other plans.

“With a head full of dreams and a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality,” Pednekar says.