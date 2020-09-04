STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

So what if you can't PUBG? Come battle it out on FAU-G, says Akshay Kumar

Additionally, it would have 20 per cent of its net revenue donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust - which gives homage and support to the country's brave hearts.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.

Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the Centre banned the highly popular mobile gaming app PUBG, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday announced a made-in-India action game, set to be launched next month. The game, titled FAU-G, is being developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games. 

“Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers,” Kumar, whose tilt towards the ruling dispensation is well known, tweeted.

The game is reportedly based on real-life scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces as they deal with domestic and foreign threats. Its first level will be set against the backdrop of the Galwan Valley—the site of India-China clashes in June. It will be followed by third-person shooting gameplay. 

The banishing of PUBG has created a huge void in the Indian mobile gaming arena, which many gaming developers are scrambling to fill. But, experts say many Indian developers lack the digital capabilities of Chinese giants like Tencent.  

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt

Dayanidhi MG, co-founder and CEO of nCore Games is nonetheless confident that his team can pull it off. “We managed genre-defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio,” he said.

Additionally, it would have 20 per cent of its net revenue donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust - which gives homage and support to the country's brave hearts.

Talking about the new game, the 'Rustom' actor said: "For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU-G, I'm hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this, each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar".

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats.

The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

ALSO READ | India bans PUBG, 117 other Chinese apps as border standoff lingers

A Bengaluru based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, "Fearless and United: Guards (FAU-G)."

Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, said: "It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi's call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs."

While, Dayanidhi MG, co-founder, and CEO added: "We have in-depth experience in different genres specially mid-core games. We managed genre-defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. We have an experienced team and is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing."

(With ANI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akshay Kumar FAU-G FAUG multiplayer action-game Atmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp