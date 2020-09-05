STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn urges people to wear masks, shares 'Kaano Par Zimmedari' illustration video

The video starts with a clip that focuses on a mic, the further announcements are made on the microphone as the speakers are changed from a leader, actor, journalist, police officer and a doctor.

Published: 05th September 2020 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the coronavirus cases in the country are on the rise, actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday stressed on the importance of wearing masks by sharing an illustrated video based on the 'Kaano Par Zimmedari' initiative.

Earlier, senior actor Amitabh Bachchan has also posted a clip on the 'Kaano Par Zimmedari' initiative, which is a reminder to people of the responsibility to wear a mask and protect themselves and the people around them.

"Here's a great message #KaanoParZimmedari," wrote the 'Singham' star as he posted the PSA on Twitter.

The video starts with a clip that focuses on a mic, the further announcements are made on the microphone as the speakers are changed from a leader, actor, journalist, police officer and a doctor.

A voice-over is heard saying, "Hello! Naye navele neta ki sun kar, ya pasndeeda abhineta ki sun kar, PM, CM, DM, ya latest adiniyam ki sun kar, chajje se thakurain ki sun kar, ya chillati hui headline ki sun kar... doctor ki ya college mein proctor ki sun kar..."

The illustration shows people wearing masks as they stand in front of the mic. The narration then goes on to add, "Na ji na.. afwaho hki bhul ke bhi na sun kar, baki khatoon ki caller tune ki, apa ki brigadier, briganza, mohommed, Iyer, ya Thapa ki, Parsi ki, farsi ki, hath kangan or arsee ki, kalakaro ki , pracharo ki ya fir ishtiharo ki sunkar... jiske sahi lage log uski sun kar samajh ja rahe hain.. Kano par jo zimmedari hai use bakhoobi nibha rahe hain... fir aap mask kyon nahi laga rahe hain?"

The video ends with an announcement that the information is issued in the public interest and people have a responsibility on their ears to wear masks -- 'Kaano Par Zimmedari.'

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Kaano Par Zimmedari
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp