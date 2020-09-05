Ajay Devgn urges people to wear masks, shares 'Kaano Par Zimmedari' illustration video

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the coronavirus cases in the country are on the rise, actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday stressed on the importance of wearing masks by sharing an illustrated video based on the 'Kaano Par Zimmedari' initiative.

Earlier, senior actor Amitabh Bachchan has also posted a clip on the 'Kaano Par Zimmedari' initiative, which is a reminder to people of the responsibility to wear a mask and protect themselves and the people around them.

"Here's a great message #KaanoParZimmedari," wrote the 'Singham' star as he posted the PSA on Twitter.

The video starts with a clip that focuses on a mic, the further announcements are made on the microphone as the speakers are changed from a leader, actor, journalist, police officer and a doctor.

A voice-over is heard saying, "Hello! Naye navele neta ki sun kar, ya pasndeeda abhineta ki sun kar, PM, CM, DM, ya latest adiniyam ki sun kar, chajje se thakurain ki sun kar, ya chillati hui headline ki sun kar... doctor ki ya college mein proctor ki sun kar..."

The illustration shows people wearing masks as they stand in front of the mic. The narration then goes on to add, "Na ji na.. afwaho hki bhul ke bhi na sun kar, baki khatoon ki caller tune ki, apa ki brigadier, briganza, mohommed, Iyer, ya Thapa ki, Parsi ki, farsi ki, hath kangan or arsee ki, kalakaro ki , pracharo ki ya fir ishtiharo ki sunkar... jiske sahi lage log uski sun kar samajh ja rahe hain.. Kano par jo zimmedari hai use bakhoobi nibha rahe hain... fir aap mask kyon nahi laga rahe hain?"

The video ends with an announcement that the information is issued in the public interest and people have a responsibility on their ears to wear masks -- 'Kaano Par Zimmedari.'