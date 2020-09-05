STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' very personal for me: Director Alankrita Shrivastava

Konkona Sensharma will be seen as Dolly while Bhumi Pednekar plays Kitty. The film will release on Netflix on September 18.

Director Alankrita Shrivastava. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava says her upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, is a very personal effort for her.

"'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' has these two quirky, layered characters at its heart -- Dolly and Kitty. They are cousins trying to break through the many visible and invisible shackles in order to live life on their own terms," said Shrivastava, who shot to fame directing the 2016 black comedy, "Lipstick Under My Burkha".

About her new film, she said: "It's a film with a light and fun tone. Although the film is entirely fictional, for me it is very personal and there is a certain truth about the bond Dolly and Kitty share. It is real and relatable. Their journey is unexpected and funny, and sad and joyful at the same time. I hope their rollercoaster ride is engaging and entertaining for audiences."

Konkona Sensharma will be seen as Dolly while Bhumi Pednekar plays Kitty. The film will release on Netflix on September 18.

