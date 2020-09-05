STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Gross misrepresentation of reality': Producers Guild of India issues letter, slams 'clickbait journalism'

Towards the end, the Guild said that in these difficult times, rather than ‘venting our fears and frustrations and on each other with vile and vicious trolling’, it is more important to come together.

Published: 05th September 2020 08:59 AM

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The guild has issued an open letter on the allegations surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

By Express News Service

The Producers Guild of India (GUILD) has issued an open letter on the allegations surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rajput died by suicide on June 14, and since then, the industry has been blamed for fostering hostility against outsiders and favouring nepotism and powerplay.

The Guild admitted that the Indian film industry has its imperfections.

However, to generalise its flaws is a ‘gross misrepresentation of reality’. While not negating the personal experiences and hardships of any individual, the Guild reasoned that such difficulties are faced by aspirants in all industries, be it politics, law, business, medicine or the media.

However, ‘a concerted effort has been made to single out the film industry as one that prohibits new talent from the outside from thriving’. It further urged aspirants not to be misled by the ‘clickbait journalism’.

Towards the end, the Guild said that in these difficult times, rather than ‘venting our fears and frustrations and on each other with vile and vicious trolling’, it is more important to come together.

“Members of the industry on both sides of this debate, especially women, have been subjected to rape threats and death threats. This is unacceptable and must stop now.” the Guild wrote.

