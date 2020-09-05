STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown lead to cleaner air than we had in over a decade: Dia Mirza

The actress, also UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and UN SDG advocate, will engage in conversation with change-makers championing cleaner earth on September 7.

Published: 05th September 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza has pledged for cleaner air in India.

The actress, also UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and UN SDG advocate, will engage in conversation with change-makers championing cleaner earth on September 7, which has been declared as International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

"We need to make every effort to build back sustainably, because clean air is the right to life," said Dia.

"The global lockdown lead to cleaner air than we have had in over a decade. Nature can and will recover leading to better health for all people. But the lockdown is not the solution. We need to engage in fruitful partnerships and implement strategies and policies for the global goal of clean air," she added.

