Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz gets a sequel

By Express News Service

Vidyut Jammwal’s recent release, Khuda Haafiz, is getting a sequel. Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II will go on floors in 2021.

The first part was released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 14. The film is inspired by a real incident during the 2008 financial crisis, where a Indian woman was kidnapped and forced into the flesh trade in the Gulf.

In Khuda Haafiz, Vidyut’s character, Sameer, goes on a one-man rescue mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi). The cast also featured Annu Kapoor.

