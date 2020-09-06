Katrina Kaif shares stunning pictures channelling her Sunday mood

By ANI

MUMBAI: Channelling her weekend mood, actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday treated her fans to stunning pictures.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor posted refreshing snaps on Instagram as she spends her day with her favourite photographer--Abheet Gidwani.

In the glamorous pictures, Katrina is seen donning a casual look while she looks simply gorgeous in a white camisole top and a pair of denim. The captures show Kaif candidly posing for the lens as she carries a light make-up look, and flaunts her, long and shiny luscious locks. The second one captures Katrina as she is all smiles and posed candidly.

Taking to the captions, the 'Namaste London' actor wrote, "Sunday's with my favourite @abheetgidwani ." as she left a coffee and yellow heart emojis.

Celebrity followers including Varun Dhawan liked the post that garnered more than 7 lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

In love with the stunning pictures, fans chimed into the comments section and left lovable comments, with some leaving loads of red heart emojis.

Katrina Kaif has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Kaif took a walk down the memory lane and reminisced about the happy times that she has spent with her close friend and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star Anushka Sharma by sharing a throwback picture.