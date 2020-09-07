STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for Covid-19

Prior to her coronavirus diagnosis, she was shooting for Sony TV's reality show 'India's Best Dancer', that resumed after the government allowed film and TV production to commence.

Published: 07th September 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-host Malaika Arora on Tuesday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at her home.

The Bollywood diva said she is asymptomatic and following all the required protocols.

ALSO READ | Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," Malaika wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

"I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request you all to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support," she added.

The 46-year-old fashionista is best known for her performance in popular Bollywood songs such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya", "Maahi Ve", "Kaal Dhamaal" and "Munni Badnaam Hui" .

Malaika, who started her showbiz journey as video jockey and model, has also served as a judge on reality TV shows such as "Nach Baliye", "Jhalaak Dikhhla Jaa" and "India's Got Talent".

Prior to her coronavirus diagnosis, she was shooting for Sony TV's reality show "India's Best Dancer", that resumed after the government allowed film and TV production to commence as a part of the Unlock procedure.

The production of the show, which also features Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as judges, was recently put on hold after some of the crew members tested positive for the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp