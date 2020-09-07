STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shiv Sena activists protest against Kangana Ranaut; actor reacts

“How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable,” the actor tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Shiv Sena activists held protests against Kangana Ranaut over her recent remarks targeted at Mumbai, its police and her Taliban jibe at the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Friday afternoon, the women’s wing of the Dindoshi Vidhan Sabha constituency protested by beating Kangana’s effigy and posters with shoes and slippers and shouting “Kangana Ranaut haye haye” and “Kangana Ranaut hosh mein aao.”

Protests also took place in other parts of Mumbai, including the suburbs. Widespread protests took place in cities like Thane, Palghar, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik.

This happened after Kangana Ranaut made several remarks targeted at Mumbai city, comparing it with POK, called the Mumbai Police a “sham in the name of Police force,” and took a jibe at the politicians using the word ‘Taliban’.

“How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable,” the actor tweeted on Friday afternoon.

“If you are openly threatening me to lynch me like Palghar Sadhus with stones and rods if I come to Mumbai it’s only because you got away with it you killed innocent people and faced no consequences this has empowered you, we want CBI for Palghar lynching,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

Reacting to a news piece saying Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Kangana Ranaut has “no right to stay” in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the actor tweeted, “He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day.”

Protests took place across the state after Kangana’s jibe on Twitter where political activists raised slogans condemning the actor, stoned her posters and hit the same with shoes, and also burnt her posters and effigies.

Reacting to a news piece showing a video of the protests held by women at Dindoshi, the actor tweeted: “After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp