Shiv Sena activists protest against Kangana Ranaut; actor reacts

Shiv Sena activists held protests against Kangana Ranaut over her recent remarks targeted at Mumbai, its police and her Taliban jibe at the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Friday afternoon, the women’s wing of the Dindoshi Vidhan Sabha constituency protested by beating Kangana’s effigy and posters with shoes and slippers and shouting “Kangana Ranaut haye haye” and “Kangana Ranaut hosh mein aao.”

Protests also took place in other parts of Mumbai, including the suburbs. Widespread protests took place in cities like Thane, Palghar, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik.

This happened after Kangana Ranaut made several remarks targeted at Mumbai city, comparing it with POK, called the Mumbai Police a “sham in the name of Police force,” and took a jibe at the politicians using the word ‘Taliban’.

“How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable,” the actor tweeted on Friday afternoon.

“If you are openly threatening me to lynch me like Palghar Sadhus with stones and rods if I come to Mumbai it’s only because you got away with it you killed innocent people and faced no consequences this has empowered you, we want CBI for Palghar lynching,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

Reacting to a news piece saying Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Kangana Ranaut has “no right to stay” in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the actor tweeted, “He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day.”

Protests took place across the state after Kangana’s jibe on Twitter where political activists raised slogans condemning the actor, stoned her posters and hit the same with shoes, and also burnt her posters and effigies.

Reacting to a news piece showing a video of the protests held by women at Dindoshi, the actor tweeted: “After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood.”