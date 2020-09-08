STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anubhav Sinha recalls day one of 'Thappad' shoot, Taapsee Pannu wants to plan their next

Anubhav shared a picture on Instagram, where he sits with Taapsee for pooja on day one of the filming.

Film director Anubhav Sinha on the sets of Thappad with actors Dia Mirza (L) and Tapsee Pannu (R)

Film director Anubhav Sinha on the sets of Thappad with actors Dia Mirza (L) and Tapsee Pannu (R). (Photo| IMDb)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reminisced about the first day shoot of his film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu. The actress quipped if he had started planning their next because, according to her, his usual frequency of delivering a film is one per year.

He captioned: "This day last year. #THAPPAD Day 1 filming."

Taapsee took to the comment section and dropped a hilarious comment.

"Uffff. Ek saal ho gaya! Itni jaldi! Toh agli wali ki pooja plan karein? Usual frequency ek saal ki hai (it's been one year! So soon! So let's plan for the next pooja? The usual frequency is of one year)."

To this, Anubhav replied: "@taapsee usual frequency mein Pandemic nahin likha tha. Kitna time wasters ho Gaya yaar (Taapsee in the usual frequency the pandemic wasn't written. It has become such a time wasters)."

Before their 2020 outing "Thappad", Anubhav and Taapsee worked together in the 2018 film, "Mulk".

"Thappad" takes a serious look at the issue of domestic violence, with a particular focus on how violent behaviour can be a ground for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens.

