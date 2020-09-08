STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kubbra Sait on Rhea's arrest: Still not a murderer

Kubbra Sait slammed the media circus that has taken over the case, saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer.

Actor Kubbra Sait (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, actress Kubbra Sait slammed the media circus that has taken over the case, saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer.

"May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai," Kubbra tweeted.

The NCB arrested Rhea after three day of grilling to unravel the drug nexus in the film industry, officials said.

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Maneshinde slammed central agencies for "hounding" a lone woman "just because she was in love with a drug addict".

