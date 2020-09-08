Radhika Madan shares a 'dirty picture'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Madan has shared what she wittily describes as a dirty picture on social media.

Before fans get a wrong idea, Radhika's new Instagram post has the actress covered in mud. She wears a black spaghetti top paired grey pants in the image.

"The Dirty Picture," she captioned the snapshot.

Radhika always gives a quirky twist to all her social media posts. Be it lines from film songs, dialogues, film titles or just viral memes -- the actress adds a dash of all of that and more to make her pictures and posts entertaining.

On the acting front, Radhika was last seen in "Angrezi Medium" and will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's "Shiddat", co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal.