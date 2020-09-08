STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shweta Singh Kirti on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: God is with us

The late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea was arrested in a drug-related case as part of the investigation in the actor's death probe.

Published: 08th September 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti (photo| Instagram/ @shwetasinghkirti)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday thanked God shortly after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea was arrested in a drug-related case as part of the investigation in the actor's death probe. The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered for drugs.

"#GodIsWithUs," Shweta wrote on her unverified account on Twitter, along with joined hands emoji.

#GodIsWithUs

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Shweta also shared a news clip of Rhea's arrest on Instagram. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reacted in the comment section.

"Diiiiii," Ankita wrote, along with heart emojis.

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Rhea after three days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, officials said.

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations.

Rhea will be taken for a medical test shortly and is likely to be produced before a magistrate through video conferencing for remand in the evening.

The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, eight hours on Monday, and for around five hours on Tuesday before arresting her.

