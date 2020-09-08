STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trust your talent

You need to be extremely confident about your craft and yourself to attempt a role with negative shades in your debut movie.

Shwetta Parashar

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
You need to be extremely confident about your craft and yourself to attempt a role with negative shades in your debut movie. But Delhi girl Shwetta Parashar is as gritty as she is ambitious, as she essays the role of the troublemaker in the upcoming movie, Suicide Or Murder – A Star Was Lost. 

The film, to be shot in Mumbai and Punjab, is a tribute to ‘the outsiders’ in the film industry whose careers are affected or even shortened because of the prevailing nepotism. “It takes years to get acknowledged by your dream producer or director. On the other hand, these privileged newcomers start their career from a point we take to reach after years of good work,” she says. 

Parashar’s character is called the troublemaker because she is lovely, sweet, cunning and shrewd. She will star opposite TikTok star Sachin Tiwari. “It is a lead role but not the regular stereotype Bollywood type. It has layers, shades and characteristics that will remind you of Kajol from Gupt,” says Parashar, whose Telugu film, Oh Show, is also set to release soon. “Oh Show got delayed due to the pandemic and will now be aired on an OTT channel,” she says, adding, “It is a women-centric film, my first regional (Telugu) movie. Telugu cinema is stress-free and intense.” The actor has been performing at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai over two years now.”

Born and brought up in Delhi, Parashar says her heart belongs to the beaches of Mumbai. The eldest of three siblings, she spent the early part of her school life (till Class 8) at a hostel. “I feel everyone must spend some time there as it teaches you to be responsible and independent.” 

An animal lover and an abstractionist who regularly posts photographs of her artworks on her social media channels, says she wanted to be an actor “as long as I remember! All I wanted to do was to get into people’s minds. I feel empowered, liberated and happy when I enact emotions. In my head, I am completely an audience person,” she avers. 

Crediting her family for supporting her acting endeavours, Parashar informs, “Actually, my father wanted to be an actor. So, when I decided to enter into this field, I told my parents, ‘It is all because of dad, I want to act as it is in my blood.’ After this, they didn’t stop me.”

What if meatier roles don’t come her way? “To make it big in life, you must trust your talent. It should not matter how long it takes as nothing can succeed like talent and self-confidence.” 

Like the general mood in the pandemic, even Parashar felt weighed down by the lockdown, but instead of feeling distressed, she chose to pursue her hobby – painting. “I kept painting, but one day I slipped and broke my hand. Thereafter, I have been watching all shows on Amazon and Netflix with tubs of ice cream,” she smiles.

