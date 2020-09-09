STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Uddhav Thackeray: Like my home, your ego will be destroyed too

Kangana took to Twitter soon after landing in Mumbai and shared a video where speaks in Hindi. She shared that she now understands how Kashmiri Pandits felt after property is vandalised.

Published: 09th September 2020 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come down heavily on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video she tweeted on Wednesday, after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated demolition work at her Bandra office.

Kangana took to Twitter soon after landing in Mumbai and shared a video where speaks in Hindi. She shared that she now understands how Kashmiri Pandits felt after property is vandalised.

In the clip, Kangana is heard saying in Hindi: "Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same."

"I think you have done me a huge favour because I always knew what the Kashmiri Pandits have gone through, today I felt it."

She then promised to make a film on Kashmir and Ayodhya.

"Today I promise to the country that I will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir, and awaken the citizens of the country, because I knew this would happen to us but if it has happened with me it means something. Uddhav Thackeray, it's good that this hatred and terrorism happened with me because it means something. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra," she said.

On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing her Bandra property for alleged unauthorised modifications and extensions. The actress had tweeted photographs of the BMC demolishing, and had also reacted to it. The Bombay High Court later passed a stay order on the demolition.

Kangana has consistently been criticising Mumbai, the city she stays and works and where she became a star. She had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban. On Wednesday she compared Mumbai to Pakistan in her social media post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Uddhav Thackeray BMC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp