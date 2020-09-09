STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Producer Nikhil Dwivedi to Rhea Chakraborty: When all this is over, we would like to work with you

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea, but later declined to take her into custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted.

Rhea Chakraborty outside NCB office. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi believes a person is innocent until proven guilty. Hence, he has offered to work with actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau.

Following the arrest, Nikhil, who has co-produced films like "Veere Di Wedding" and "Dabangg 3", tweeted: "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea."

One netizen pointed out: "She has been arrested by narcotics department for peddling drugs. Kindly don't make a hero out of her and spoil our next generation. I thought you are one sane voice from Bollywood. Thanks for dropping the mask so soon."

Nikhil replied saying: "Have the courts convicted her? In case they do, we shall wait for her to do time and reform. In case she doesnt reform then I shall take my words back. But the media & public needs to stop passing judgment. My support is for #Innocentuntilprovenguilty & not for #RheaChakraborty."

He was trolled by many people after which Nikhil tweeted on Wednesday: "To those who think I am supporting a drug user or drug peddler &trolling me. I wud like to say I DON'T CARE! I m NOT supporting #Rhea but standing up to our tendency to pronounce judgments before law has. I was as disturbed when men were ousted of their jobs on #Metoo allegations."

He has also commented on #DeathOfDemocracy posted by actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Bandra office is being demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kangana wrote: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut."

Sharing his opinion, Nikhil wrote: "There r 2 sides now. Both claim high moral ground but either don't speak whn wrong is commited on another. We shud ve spoken whn #AamirKhan was being unduly targeted. As we shud speak now in ths particular case of urs!! Sadly we r as divided on either side as the entire nation is."

