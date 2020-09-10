Actor Paresh Rawal appointed new chief of National School of Drama

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: National award winner, Paresh Rawal was Thursday appointed the chairperson of India's premier theatre institute, the National School of Drama.

"Renowned artiste Paresh Rawal has been appointed as Chairman of National School of Drama by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

I am glad that students and artistes will be able to take advantage of his talent. I congratulate him," Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Twitter.

Veteran actor Rawal, 65, who shares acting experience in both cinema and theater said on the new position, "It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very well." He told PTI that he is looking forward to the assignment.

Nitin Tripathi, the Media Adviser to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism took to Twitter to share that the former BJP MP has been appointed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the post that was vacant since 2017, for a period of four years.