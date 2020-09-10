STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cinema body IMPPA condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by BMC

IMPPA president TP Aggarwal said the action was neither "good for the government" nor for the "Queen" star.

Published: 10th September 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) has condemned the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying that the action was in poor light.

On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of the actor.

IMPPA president TP Aggarwal said the action was neither "good for the government" nor for the "Queen" star.

"The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned," Aggarwal said in a statement.

The Bombay High Court eventually stayed the demolition process and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present.

Aggarwal said the BMC should have at least given time to the actor before initiating the demolition process.

"It never happens that you demolish a property on such short notice of one day...If Kangana's house is wrongly constructed demolish it.

But, why only Kangana?  "There are unauthorised constructions throughout Mumbai. Break them as well. BMC should also abide by the law while doing anything," he added.

However, the IMPPA head also criticised the actor for the comments about drug abuse and nepotistic culture in the industry following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"By calling the film industry a drug addict, you are stopping the funds coming into the industry," he added.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

