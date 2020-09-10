Happy Birthday to my official punching bag: Taapsee Pannu to 'Manmarziyan' helmer Anurag Kashyap

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu poured birthday greetings over filmmaker Anurag Kashyap with a quirky birthday note.

Taapsee who had starred in Kashyap's directorial 'Manmarziyan,' took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with him and penned down a sweet yet quirky birthday note for him.

"Happy Birthday to my official punching bag! But u r taking the bag part literally, this birthday I wish you become a yoga mat soon," she wrote alongside the picture.

Besides helming Taapsee starrer love saga 'Manmarziyan,' Kashyap has also bankrolled her superhit sports-based drama 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

The actor-director duo shares a great bond and they are also seen interacting on social media.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' filmmaker turned 48 on Thursday.