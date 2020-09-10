I’ve created a random niche for myself: 'Sacred Games' actress Kubbra Sait

Monika Monalisa By

You must have heard of work from home and school from home. But have you ever heard of a legal trial from home?

Kubbra Sait’s new web series Wakalat From Home, launching on September 11 on Amazon Prime, will soon give you a glimpse into how that could be possible. The comedy series also stars Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh and Gopal Datt.

The 10- episode series, which revolves around a married couple who have filed for a divorce during the lockdown, was completely shot from home.

“I had to do comedy without anybody in front of me. We were all remotely working from our screens and through audio cues,” says Sait, adding that she is weak in learning technology but by the end of the shoot, she had successfully remembered the Zoom password.

Sait, who received recognition for her role of Cuckoo in Sacred Games, has done seven movies but believes it’s her digital roles that make her shine. She says, “I have always done things with positivity. I knew it was something different but I didn’t know it will have such a big impact on my career.”

Sait, who has tried roles across different genres, says she prefers it that way. “I have created a random niche for myself. I do everything and I am happy doing everything. I am not much of a thinker. I enact and respond based on my instinct,” says Sait, whose latest series is directed by Rohan Sippy. When asked about being a part of the ‘Sippy camp’, she replies in her typical style: “I like my trekking camps. I like bonfire, not fire.”

While her brother Danish Sait has taken the internet by storm with his content, sister Sait says she is more of a collaborator. “My creative juices kind of stop flowing when I don’t have that kind of interaction. So I am not in any hurry to create content,” she says, adding that she has no complaints about the lockdown. “I am content. I slept and woke up in my bed, that was a blessing,” says Sait, who is also releasing an autobiography soon.