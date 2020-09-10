STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai cops provide security outside Kangana's house, office

According to sources, the actress likely to visit her her Pali Hill property on Thursday.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Agencies)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have made security arrangements outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra, an official said on Thursday.

The "Queen" actor has already been given Y-plus category security cover by the Centre in the wake of a row over her remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan- Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and criticised the city police.

The Shiv Sena has slammed her for her statements.

Ranaut returned to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, hours after the Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

"A police van with officials has been deployed outside her residence in Khar to tackle with any untoward incident. Women constables are also a part of the team," the official said.

"Besides, outside her Pali Hill bungalow, which was partially demolished by the civic body yesterday, similar security arrangements have been made," he said.

On her return to Mumbai, she had criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

