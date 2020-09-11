STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Published: 11th September 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Aftab Shivdasani

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Aftab Shivdasani on Friday revealed he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and authorities, I have been advised to home quarantine," the actor tweeted.

Aftab also requested that those who had come in his proximity in recent days should get themselves tested.

"I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as muvh as possible," he wrote.

The actor recently launched his production house along with his wife, Nin Dusanj.

Bollywood personalities Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Raaj Shaandilyaa, rapper Raftaar were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, while those who have recovered from the disease are Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Zoa Morani and Kanika Kapoor.

On Thursday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,63,115, with the death toll reaching 8,023.

