Don't take this virus lightly: Abhishek Bachchan urges people to wear mask

Published: 11th September 2020 03:12 PM

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Citing his personal experience, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday exhorted everybody to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Guru' actor, who has recovered from COVID-19 recently, advised his followers not to "take this virus lightly".

Explaining the importance, the actor shared a video message on his Instagram profile, where he was spotted wearing a mask.

"Whenever you go out, or you are with somebody, keep your mask on guys. It's important, don't take it lightly. Be safe," the 44-year-old actor said.

Abhishek Bachchan is the last member of the Bachchan family to return home after testing positive for COVID-19. He tested negative for coronavirus on August 8.

He was admitted to a Mumbai's hospital along with father, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on July 11 after testing positive for the virus and since then he was under treatment.

Besides the father-son duo, the other members of Bachchan family -- Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were also tested COVID-19 positive on July 12.

However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus.

On August 2, Big B shared the news of his testing negative for COVID-19 on social media and extended gratitude to the legion of fans and admirers for their undying support and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times.

Comments

