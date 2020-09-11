STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons.

Published: 11th September 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons.

The actor, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film "BellBottom" with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, joined British adventurer and host Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live, to talk about going on a jungle adventure with him.

When Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay said: "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls", which will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.

Akshay also confessed that doing an episode with Grylls was a "highlight for him".

In the Instagram Live session, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh dropped many comments -- wishing Akshay a belated happy birthday, complimenting his moustache and also his hoodie.

Akshay revealed that the moustache is for his upcoming project "BellBottom", adding that his family is not a fan of his new look.

During the conversation, Grylls also shared that he did not know Akshay personally, and after meeting him, he realised that he was a "fun guy with no ego". He also appreciated Akshay for his fitness, saying: "Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1."

Huma then asked if they plan on working again, to which Grylls said: "It will be great to do something else with him. Maybe another show."


