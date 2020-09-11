STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Khaali Peeli' director Maqbool Khan addresses controversial lyrics

People have called out the ingrained colourism and conflation of fair skin with beauty in Hindi film lyrics.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:43 AM

A still from 'Khaali Peeli'.

By Express News Service

Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan has defended the use of the word ‘goriya’ in the song ‘Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi’, saying the lyric in question ‘was never intended racially’.

The track, written by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal-Shekhar, calls Ananya Panday’s character a ‘goriya’ (fair-skinned girl) who would put ‘Beyoncé to shame’. 

The line has sparked strong reactions online for its racist overtones. People have also called out the ingrained colourism and conflation of fair skin with beauty in Hindi film lyrics. Additionally, the makers have reportedly not sought Beyoncé’s permission to use her name commercially.

“First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologise to anyone offended,” Maqbool said in a statement.

“We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term ‘goriya’ has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn’t occur to any of us to interpret it in the literal manner.”

Maqbool adds that the comparison with Beyonce “is simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who is trying to impress that her dancing/performance is worth comparing to even Beyonce.”

Khaali Peeli Maqbool Khan Beyonce Sharma Jayegi
