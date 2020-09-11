Poonam Pandey gets married to boyfriend Sam Bombay
Poonam has shared a few pictures of her wedding day on Instagram. While she is dressed in traditional embroidered floral lehenga, Sam opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.
Published: 11th September 2020 02:39 PM | Last Updated: 11th September 2020 02:39 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Actress Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay.
"Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you," Poonam captioned the picture.
Sam Bombay, too, posted a picture. "The begining of forever," he wrote.
The couple got engaged in July.