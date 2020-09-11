STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vicious minds made Sushant Singh Rajput believe he wasn't loved: Abhishek Kapoor

The 2018 romance drama, which had marked the debut of actor Sara Ali Khan, was set against backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods that wrecked the temple town of Kedarnath.

Abhishek Kapoor

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor (Photo | Abhishek Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Abhishek Kapoor has penned a note for Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he wishes the late actor could see how much he is loved unlike what certain vicious minds made him believe.

Abhishek shared the post on Instagram to mark the third anniversary of the day he commenced work on his 2018 release, "Kedarnath", starring Sushant with Sara Ali Khan.

"Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds," he wrote.

"How I wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say "jaane do sir, kaam bolega" #missubhai #jaibholenath," he added.

The director also shared a montage of behind-the-scene videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

Abhishek had launched Sushant in Bollywood with "Kai Po Che!".

Earlier, while talking about Sushant, he had said: "I had not spoken to him for about a year and a half. There were times, you talk and then you'd go away to do a film. He must have changed his number 50 times and I remember when 'Kedarnath' was coming out, the media had just slammed it."

"I don't know what happened, he could see that he was not getting the kind of love because everything was centered around Sara (Ali Khan) that time. He was just kind of lost. When the film released and it did really well, I sent him a message," Abhishek said on the web show "Enquiry".

He continued: "The message said, 'Bro I have been trying to reach you, I'm not sure if you are upset, or just busy, but call me so we can chat. We made a super film together, again. If we are not going to celebrate it then what the hell are we going to celebrate in life? So please call me, I love you.' He didn't respond. He didn't respond on his birthday. I said to myself just let it be. I could see he was not in a good place but you cannot cross a line. You have to meet someone halfway. You can reach out to someone but only to an extent. If you give unsolicited advice, it is never appreciated and it loses its value. Sometimes I used to think I should call him but then I used to think when he calls me, I'll get a hold of him. He never called."

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

