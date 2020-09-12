STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya dies due to kidney ailment

The news of Aditya's death was first shared by music composer Shankar Mahadevan, who took to Instagram to pay his tributes.

Published: 12th September 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Aditya Paudwal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal died on Saturday after suffering a kidney failure at a hospital here.

He was 35.

Aditya, who breathed his last early on Saturday morning, had been suffering from kidney ailments for "quite some time", an official from Cine Singers Association said.

"I got a call from Aditya Paudwal's family this morning and they said he died due to kidney failure at a hospital.

"We later informed all our members. He had been unwell since quite some time, he had kidney problems," Himanshu Bhatt, General secretary, of Cine Singer's Association told PTI.

Aditya was a music arranger and producer.

He had arranged and produced a song for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Thackeray", which released in 2019.

The news of Aditya's death was first shared by music composer Shankar Mahadevan, who took to Instagram to pay his tributes.

"Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more. Just can't believe this. What an amazing musician and a lovely human being. 

"I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back. Just can't come to terms with this. Love you brother. miss you," Mahadevan wrote.

Other prominent personalities from the field of music also condoled Aditya's death on social media.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anuradha Paudwal ji's son Aditya at such a young age. May his soul rest in peace."

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas said he is shocked by the sudden passing away of Aditya.

"Shocked to learn about sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal. We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear his untimely passing. our deepest condolences to the family,"  Singer Armaan Malik remembered Aditya as an "extremely talented soul" and said he will always miss him.

"I'm really in shock right now. An extremely talented soul has left all of us. I vividly remember I first met you in 2014 at your studio to play you my debut album. Really can't grasp this news. Rest in peace #AdityaPaudwal you will be dearly missed brother. have no words," he wrote on Twitter.

TAGS
Anuradha Paudwal Aditya Paudwal Shankar Mahadevan
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp