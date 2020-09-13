STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Acting is leisure job, writing is fulfilling, says 'Permanent Roommates' star Sumeet Vyas

On the writing front, his credits include Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Love Per Square Foot', 'Tripling' season one and two and 'Bang Baaja Baarat' for Y-Films.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sumeet Vyas

Actor Sumeet Vyas

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas says he enjoys the balancing act when it comes to juggling between writing and acting, as he believes the combination of two gives him an opportunity to understand the craft better.

Vyas has created a niche for himself as an actor with web shows "Permanent Roommates", "Tripling", "Official CEOgiri" and films like "English Vinglish", "Aurangzeb", "Veere Di Wedding".

On the writing front, his credits include Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Love Per Square Foot", "Tripling" season one and two and "Bang Baaja Baarat" for Y-Films.

He believes as an actor, there are limitations and he may not get to play certain parts, but writing gives him a chance to live various characters.

"As artists we feel the need to stimulate ourselves all the time and sometimes the opportunity that I get as an actor may not scale up for me to stimulate myself.

So in that sense writing really helps.

There are so many parts that I can play as an actor but there are a lot many that I can build while I am writing," Vyas told PTI in an interview.

"As an actor I can play a role where I fit into. As a writer I get to explore all these characters. So that is why it is more fulfilling. Acting is a more leisure job," he added.

The 37-year-old actor said he developed a flair for writing because of his father, writer B M Vyas, and has not taken any formal training in scriptwriting.

Vyas, however, doesn't believe in interfering in with the creative process of other writers when working on a project as an actor.

"I do understand where the writer is coming from when I read a script so it gives me that perspective. There is a lot more respect for the script that I receive."

Talking about his writing process, Vyas said the stories one pens are a reflection of them as a person, their experiences and views.

"I don't have a set of principles that my script or characters will never behave this way, but if they do, they will have their reasons," he added.

The actor's latest project is Amazon Prime Video's series "Wakaalat From Home", which he said is a departure from the hard-hitting content on OTT.

Vyas said writer Anuvab Pal stumbled upon a newspaper article about divorce proceedings happening on Zoom, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he found the idea exciting.

The comedy series has been shot amid the lockdown with actors recording their performances from their homes.

The ten-episode series also features Nidhi Singh, Kubbra Sait, Gopal Dutt and Akarsh Khurana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumeet Vyas Permanent Roommates Wakaalat From Home
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp