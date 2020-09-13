Acting is leisure job, writing is fulfilling, says 'Permanent Roommates' star Sumeet Vyas

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas says he enjoys the balancing act when it comes to juggling between writing and acting, as he believes the combination of two gives him an opportunity to understand the craft better.

Vyas has created a niche for himself as an actor with web shows "Permanent Roommates", "Tripling", "Official CEOgiri" and films like "English Vinglish", "Aurangzeb", "Veere Di Wedding".

On the writing front, his credits include Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Love Per Square Foot", "Tripling" season one and two and "Bang Baaja Baarat" for Y-Films.

He believes as an actor, there are limitations and he may not get to play certain parts, but writing gives him a chance to live various characters.

"As artists we feel the need to stimulate ourselves all the time and sometimes the opportunity that I get as an actor may not scale up for me to stimulate myself.

So in that sense writing really helps.

There are so many parts that I can play as an actor but there are a lot many that I can build while I am writing," Vyas told PTI in an interview.

"As an actor I can play a role where I fit into. As a writer I get to explore all these characters. So that is why it is more fulfilling. Acting is a more leisure job," he added.

The 37-year-old actor said he developed a flair for writing because of his father, writer B M Vyas, and has not taken any formal training in scriptwriting.

Vyas, however, doesn't believe in interfering in with the creative process of other writers when working on a project as an actor.

"I do understand where the writer is coming from when I read a script so it gives me that perspective. There is a lot more respect for the script that I receive."

Talking about his writing process, Vyas said the stories one pens are a reflection of them as a person, their experiences and views.

"I don't have a set of principles that my script or characters will never behave this way, but if they do, they will have their reasons," he added.

The actor's latest project is Amazon Prime Video's series "Wakaalat From Home", which he said is a departure from the hard-hitting content on OTT.

Vyas said writer Anuvab Pal stumbled upon a newspaper article about divorce proceedings happening on Zoom, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he found the idea exciting.

The comedy series has been shot amid the lockdown with actors recording their performances from their homes.

The ten-episode series also features Nidhi Singh, Kubbra Sait, Gopal Dutt and Akarsh Khurana.