WATCH | Amitabh Bachchan launches first look of thriller series, Crackdown

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the first look of the web series, Crackdown, which stars Saqib Saleem and Iqbal Khan.

“Happy to reveal #Crackdown, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show… All the very best Apu,” Big B tweeted on Saturday.

T 3657 - Happy to reveal #CrackdownOnVoot, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show on @vootselect

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 12, 2020

The espionage thriller marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia.

The teaser of the show is action-packed with high octane sequences. Starting with a visual of Qutub Minar in Delhi, it shows scenes of multiple attacks at a hospital and in a crowded market.