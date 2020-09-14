STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Fukrey 3' script ready, team excited to work on the film

"Fukrey 3" would mark the return of its primary cast, including Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

Published: 14th September 2020 01:54 PM

The cast of Fukrey Returns (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has announced that he has finished writing the third installment of the comedy franchise "Fukrey".

"Fukrey 3" would mark the return of its primary cast, including Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

Lamba took to Twitter and shared a picture of three books, with "Fukrey" volume one, two and three written on them, teasing fans about the completion of the script.

"'Fukrey' volume three. Ready. Begining," the director wrote. Samrat shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote "we are ready."

Set in Delhi, "Fukrey" chronicled the story of four friends who come together to make easy money.

Sharma, who plays the popular character Choocha in the film, wrote he was excited for the third part.

"Can't wait! 'Fukrey 3' is now ready," he said.

In an interview with PTI in May, Lamba had said he was toying with the idea of touching upon the COVID-19 pandemic in "Fukrey 3.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the first part of the film released in 2013 and went on to become a sleeper hit.

It was followed by a 2017 sequel Fukrey Returns.

