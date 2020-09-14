Happy birthday soulmate: Tahira Kashyap's sweet birthday wish for Ayushmann Khurrana

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana ringed in his 36th birthday on Monday with a special midnight cake cutting ceremony with his author wife Tahira Kashyap.

Kashyap took to Instagram and treated fans by sharing a lovely picture from the birthday celebrations.

The picture features the 'Vicky Donor' actor with his face smeared all over with the birthday cake while his wife Tahira is seen in a motion to eat the cake from his face.

She also complimented the picture with a short yet sweet birthday note for Khurrana referring to him as the 'cake'.

"Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate," she wrote in the caption.

The post received love from the fans of the actor as well as other celebrities of the film industry with actors like Shilpa Shetty and Neha Dhupia commenting on the picture.