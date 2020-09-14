Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premiere on October 3

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan will return with the season 14 of the hit reality show "Bigg Boss" on October 3, the makers have announced.

TV channel Colors shared the premiere date of the upcoming season on its official Twitter and Instagram pages.

"2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect," the post read.

The makers also shared a video of Khan announcing the premiere date of the reality show, which he has been hosting since its fourth season in 2010.

The first promo of the "Bigg Boss 14" was released last month.

It was shot at the 54-year-old actor's Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Details about the new season's theme and contestants are currently under wraps.

Actor Siddharth Shukla was the winner of the last season of the reality series, which aired from September, 2019 to February this year.