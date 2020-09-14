STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premiere on October 3

The makers also shared a video of Khan announcing the premiere date of the reality show, which he has been hosting since its fourth season in 2010.

Published: 14th September 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan in a still from 'Bigg Boss 14' promo (Photo | Screengrab)

Salman Khan in a still from 'Bigg Boss 14' promo (Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan will return with the season 14 of the hit reality show "Bigg Boss" on October 3, the makers have announced.

TV channel Colors shared the premiere date of the upcoming season on its official Twitter and Instagram pages.

"2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect," the post read.

The makers also shared a video of Khan announcing the premiere date of the reality show, which he has been hosting since its fourth season in 2010.

The first promo of the "Bigg Boss 14" was released last month.

It was shot at the 54-year-old actor's Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Details about the new season's theme and contestants are currently under wraps.

Actor Siddharth Shukla was the winner of the last season of the reality series, which aired from September, 2019 to February this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss season 14 Salman Khan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp