STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Agencies may not come up conclusion but Sushant etched in minds of people forever: Shekhar Suman

Shekhar has been showing his solidarity with Sushant's family and he even visited the late actor's father in Patna shortly after the young actor's death.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues, actor Shekhar Suman says that investigating agencies may or may not come up with any conclusion, but Sushant will be deeply etched in the collective consciousness of people forever.

ALSO READ | Narcotics Control Bureau arrests two more persons in drug probe in Sushant's death

Taking to his unverified Twitter account on Tuesday, Shekhar wrote: "All the news channels and all the investigating agencies are doing their job. They may or may not come up with any conclusion. But SSR is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of ppl forever and that is the only truth. #WeStayUnited4SSR."

Shekhar has been showing his solidarity with Sushant's family and he even visited the late actor's father in Patna shortly after the young actor's death.

Shekhar was among the various celebrities who had demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. An investigation is jointly being conducted by the CBI, NCB and ED.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shekhar Suman Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp