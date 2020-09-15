STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emraan Hashmi’s 'Harami' picked for Busan Film Festival

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Harami has been selected in the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:50 AM

Emraan Hashmi Harami (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Harami has been selected in the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020. The film is an Indo-American production written and directed by Shyam Madiraju.

The upcoming drama is described as a ‘hard-hitting, visually-striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai.’ The film was shot over two years in Mumbai with an international crew.

“It was Shyam’s script that really attracted me to his project. And his obsession with details, it was very contagious,” Emraan said. “Kudos to Shyam and his Harami team for making it into the prestigious main competition section of the festival.

It was a true passion project for all involved and I am looking forward to the day when we will be able to share the film with the Indian audience.”Busan and Venice are the only two premier festivals being held physically this year. The festival will run from October 21 to 30 and screen 194 films. 

