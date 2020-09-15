STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'JL 50' producer Ritika Anand on how Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur came on board

Talking about the casting of Abhay in as Shantanu Ritika in the sci-fi thriller, she said: 'Abhay was the first choice and an intimidating one too.'

Published: 15th September 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol (Photo | Abhay Deol Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Ritika Anand, who features in and has produced the four-episode web series, JL 50, says that although she was always keen to cast Abhay Deol as protagonist of the show, she and writer-director Shailender Vyas were initially apprehensive about approaching him.

She added she feels fortunate to have a cast that includes Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra along with Abhay.

Talking about the casting of Abhay in as Shantanu Ritika in the sci-fi thriller, she said: "Abhay was the first choice and an intimidating one too.

We had heard so much about how he only gives a nod to excellent scripts. We had confidence in the script but we weren't sure how he'd take the time travel angle of the story.

However, upon Shailender and Piyush ji's suggestion, we sent Abhay the script and after a few anxious nights, we heard that he loved the premise of the story and the script of the film."

According to Ritika, the idea of sci-fi came to her mind in 2016.

"In March of 2016, I suggested to Shailender that we should make a Hindi film on quantum physics, time travel and inane crashes. At the offset, my suggestion was met with an 'it doesn't work with an Indian audience'. However, with some deliberation, I got Shailender to write a detailed 13-page story synopsis in March 2016. Around June or July the same year, amidst challenging times, I once again suggested to Shailendra that we convert the synopsis into a full script," Ritika said.

However, from scripting to raising the fund and finding the cast, and releasing the show, took her four years.

Talking about casting Pankaj Kapur, she said: "We had approached Pankaj ji for a film in 2015, called 'Palki', which didn't materialise with him. However, for 'JL50', Shailender was certain that he wanted Pankaj ji for the role of professor Das and this time we weren't going to let it to fall through. We weren't sure though that he would accept a script with such fantasy and unreal elements, but when we went to see him after he had read the script, he told us that he had watched 'Interstellar' and 'JL 50' reminded him of it. It was a compliment and we were thrilled to have him on board," she added.

The show released on the OTT platform SonyLIV September 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JL 50 Abhay Deol Ritika Anand Pankaj Kapur
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp