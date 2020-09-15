STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepotism is an overrated debate: Anubhav Sinha

Published: 15th September 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. (Photo | Insta)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha feels the raging debate over nepotism, which has found fresh steam after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is overrated.

"Nepotism is an overrated debate. It exists everywhere and I have been telling this from the day one. Too much has been made out of the word 'nepotism'," Sinha told IANS.

"Speaking of 'mafias', I haven't heard this term too many times in regards to the industry. Yes, favouritism and bullying exist in the business and it exists in every business. But we all should be very careful about our fellow workers. We all should think about each other and work in a friendly manner," said the "Thappad" director.

