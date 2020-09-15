'Uttaran' actor Gaurav Chopraa becomes father to baby boy weeks after losing parents to COVID-19
Last month, Chopraa lost both his parents within a span of 10 days and said having a baby at such a time was 'divine intervention.'
Published: 15th September 2020 05:16 PM | Last Updated: 15th September 2020 05:16 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha Cheranda have become parents to a baby boy.
The actor took to Instagram on Monday night to announce the news of the baby's arrival and shared a picture of a placard on his door which read "It's a boy."
Last month, Chopraa lost both his parents within a span of 10 days and said having a baby at such a time was "divine intervention."
"19-08-2020, 29-08-2020 and 14-09-2020. Enlightenment in three dates. The meaning of life, explained in this short span of time.
19-08-2020 29-08-2020 14-09-2020 Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test .. and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ... Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed ! thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength... #baby #boy #junior #lifeanddeath #parents #children #family #lifelessons #drama #neverending #tests #divine #intervention
"A roller coaster ride, a cycle never-ending, an emotional and physical test and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today," the actor wrote.
Chopraa, 41, thanked his fans for their continued love and said it has been his "strength."
The actor, best known for featuring on the TV show "Uttaran" and "Bigg Boss" season 10, got married in a private ceremony in 2018.
He was last seen on screen in this year's medical drama "Sanjivani".