STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Uttaran' actor Gaurav Chopraa becomes father to baby boy weeks after losing parents to COVID-19

Last month, Chopraa lost both his parents within a span of 10 days and said having a baby at such a time was 'divine intervention.'

Published: 15th September 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Gaurav Chopraa with wife Hitisha Cheranda (Photo | Gaurav Chopraa, Instagram)

Actor Gaurav Chopraa with wife Hitisha Cheranda (Photo | Gaurav Chopraa, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha Cheranda have become parents to a baby boy.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday night to announce the news of the baby's arrival and shared a picture of a placard on his door which read "It's a boy."

Last month, Chopraa lost both his parents within a span of 10 days and said having a baby at such a time was "divine intervention."

"19-08-2020, 29-08-2020 and 14-09-2020. Enlightenment in three dates. The meaning of life, explained in this short span of time.

"A roller coaster ride, a cycle never-ending, an emotional and physical test and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today," the actor wrote.

Chopraa, 41, thanked his fans for their continued love and said it has been his "strength."

The actor, best known for featuring on the TV show "Uttaran" and "Bigg Boss" season 10, got married in a private ceremony in 2018.

He was last seen on screen in this year's medical drama "Sanjivani".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaurav Chopraa COVID 19 Gaurav Chopraa baby Uttaran
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp