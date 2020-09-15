What if it was Shweta or Abhishek: Kangana hits back at Jaya Bachchan's 'vilification of Bollywood' remark

By Online Desk

After Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan spoke about the 'embarrassing' vilification of Bollywood by industry insiders, Kangana Ranaut hit back at her and asked what Bachchan's stance would be if Abhishek or Shweta were drugged or bullied.

In a tweet, Kangana asked the veteran actress to show some "compassion".

She tweeted: "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also" (sic).

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Though Bachchan did not take any names during her Rajya Sabha address, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan commented on the apparent drug use in Bollywood and Ranaut's recent remarks likening the industry to a "gutter".

Bachchan also added that the entertainment industry in India provides direct employment to over 5 lakh people daily and indirect employment to 5 million people.

"At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment rate at the worst levels, in order to divert the attention of people, we are being flogged by social media" and there is no support from the government, she had said.

Kangana had also tweeted: "Like a famous choreographer once said "rape kiya toh kya hua roti toh di na" is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day, no 8 hours shift regulations."

"...I have a full list of reforms I want from centre government for workers and junior artists, someday if I meet honourable Prime Minister I will discuss," the actress further added.

Kangana continued: "As and when I get time to meet authorities I will share the detailed list of reforms I have prepared for labourers in the film industry across India so that young leading Indians can fight for similar reforms for their underprivileged friends in their own respective fields."

The 'Manikarnika' actress who has been making headlines off late for being locked in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena members since the past few days, was also asked to shift from Mumbai after her infamous PoK comparison comment surfaced, by Sena politician Anil Parab yesterday.

The actress had Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday to apprise him of the "injustice" done to her after a portion of her office was knocked down by the BMC as it was allegedly 'illegally constructed'.

Ranaut said she had to leave Mumbai with a 'heavy heart' and returned to her hometown Manali on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)