Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to get Diwali release on Disney Plus Hotstar

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, 'Laxmmi Bomb' is a remake of the 2011 Tamil horror-comedy 'Muni 2: Kanchana'.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Akshay Kumar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Muni 2: Kanchana
Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali (November 9).

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Muni 2: Kanchana. The original story follows the ghost of a transgender woman who possesses a faint-hearted man to take revenge on her murderers.

The Hindi remake also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and others. It was earlier speculated that the makers were pulling the film off OTT to wait for theatres to reopen.

However, the rumours were officially put to rest on Wednesday, with Akshay announcing the film’s release date as November 9. This is the actor’s first direct-to-digital release.

“This Diwali, ‘Laxmmi’ will arrive in your homes with a ‘bomb’,” Akshay tweeted, sharing a new teaser for the film. Laxmmi Bomb will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on November 9 from 9 pm onwards. The platform is also set to release Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Big Bull. 

