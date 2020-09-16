Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to get Diwali release on Disney Plus Hotstar

By Express News Service

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Muni 2: Kanchana

Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali (November 9).

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Muni 2: Kanchana. The original story follows the ghost of a transgender woman who possesses a faint-hearted man to take revenge on her murderers.

The Hindi remake also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and others. It was earlier speculated that the makers were pulling the film off OTT to wait for theatres to reopen.

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/VQgRGR0sNg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2020

However, the rumours were officially put to rest on Wednesday, with Akshay announcing the film’s release date as November 9. This is the actor’s first direct-to-digital release.

“This Diwali, ‘Laxmmi’ will arrive in your homes with a ‘bomb’,” Akshay tweeted, sharing a new teaser for the film. Laxmmi Bomb will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on November 9 from 9 pm onwards. The platform is also set to release Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Big Bull.