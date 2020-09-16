STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Not participating in Bigg Boss 14: YouTuber Carry Minati denies rumours

'Bigg Boss' returns with season 14 in October with host Salman Khan having already shot several promos for the show.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Nager aka Carryminati

Ajay Nager aka Carryminati (Photo |Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is round the corner, and speculations have been rife over contestants in the house this season. Among early names being touted was YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati. On Wednesday, Minati took to social media to deny all such reports.

"I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe in everything you read," he tweeted. YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has a witty response. "Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon," wrote Bhuvan.

Earlier this year, Carry Minati made headlines with his "YouTube vs TikTok" video, in which he had taken a dig at TikTokers. However, the video was pulled down by YouTube a few days later. "Bigg Boss" returns with season 14 in October. Host Salman Khan has already shot several promos for the show.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carry Minati Ajey Nagar Bigg Boss 14
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp