STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Pooja Bhatt raises questions on drug abuse in poverty-stricken sections of society

Bhatt took to Twitter to talk about the prevalent drug use in the poverty-stricken sections of the society who are 'too battered & broken' asked if 'anyone is interested in their rehabilitation'.

Published: 16th September 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt (File Photo)

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With a lot being said on the use of drugs in the film industry, actor Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday spoke about the substance addiction that the lower sections of the society go through to overcome their pain triggered by poverty.

Bhatt took to Twitter to talk about the prevalent drug use in the poverty-stricken sections of the society who are "too battered & broken" in life and asked if "anyone is interested in their rehabilitation." "Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society, who use drugs to make the pain of living go away?" she tweeted.

"The ones who are too battered & broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty & squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation?" her tweet further read.

This comes at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drug use and supply in the industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The debate around the use of drugs in the film industry was triggered after late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB last week in connection with a drug case.

In several tweets, actor Kangana Ranaut who has been demanding justice for Rajput has also stated that there is a prevalent use of drugs in the film industry.

Earlier this week, Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in drug trafficking in the country. He also expressed his concern as the film industry is also undergoing the issue of drug addiction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Bhatt Drug addiction Substance addiction
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp