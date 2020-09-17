Sonam Kapoor reading seven new scripts in London

By Express News Service

The actor has a clutch of ‘fun and interesting’ scripts and is looking forward to start work again, a source reveals Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who’s presently stationed with her husband Anand Ahuja in London, has kept busy during the lockdown.

A source reveals that Sonam has been occupied with seven scripts in her hand, which she’s presently reading.

“Sonam has got some really fun and interesting scripts and she’s spending a lot of her time reading them. She’s really looking forward to start work again once the current scenario gets better,” the source says.

Sonam had last appeared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor, both released in 2019. In a previous interview, Sonam revealed she’d like to explore the horror and action genres next.