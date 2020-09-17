STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zaid Khan, Sonal Monteiro don eight costumes in Banaras song

Jayathirtha has come up with a romantic number for 'Banaras', which is inspired by different cultures across the world.

A still from 'Banaras'.

A still from 'Banaras'.

By Express News Service

Belakina Kavithe, Beragige sothe... Thus go the lyrics of the song written by Dr Nagendra Prasad, which has music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Director Jayathirtha has come up with a romantic number for his upcoming film, Banaras, which is inspired by different cultures across the world.

The song, featuring debutant actor, Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro, was shot on nine sets created in two studios -- Kanteerava and Unicorn.

“For the backdrop, we took references from Hampi, Rome, Harry Potter, Shakuntala, and Ravi Varma paintings, etc. We also had eight different kinds of costumes designed by Rashmi for the lead actors, which complemented the backdrop,” says Jayathirtha.

The song was choreographed by director and dance master A Harsha. The makers are now left with one song and a couple of scenes to shoot.

Though the director was considering Singapore or Srilanka as the shooting locations, the plans changed due to the pandemic, and he is now looking at filming in Goa.

“The last track only features the hero and his friends, and we plan to shoot in Goa depending on the situation, and only when we get clarity on the shooting process out there,” says Jayathirtha. 

Banaras is the launch vehicle of Zameer Ahmed Khan’s son, Zaid Khan. It is shot mostly in the backdrop of Varanasi and the makers have managed to shoot the love story at all the 64 ghats there.

According to the director, this is a first-of-its-kind initiative in an Indian film. Banaras has cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy.

