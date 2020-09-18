'Good health always': Anushka Sharma thanks PM Modi for wishes to her, Virat Kohli on their baby

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to cricketer Virat Kohli's birthday message by congratulating him and his actor wife Anushka Sharma for their pregnancy, Anushka on Friday responded and thanked the Prime Minister.

Virat Kohli had on Thursday wished the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday on Twitter to which, Modi replied by congratulating him and his actor wife Anushka Sharma for their pregnancy.

"Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!" replied the Prime Minister.

Sharma responded to the Prime Minister's congratulatory message and wished him good health always.

"Thank you sir for your lovely wish! Hope you had a great birthday! Wishing you good health always," tweeted Anushka Sharma.

The celebrity couple earlier last month broke the internet when they announced that they are expecting a baby.