Halahal trailer: Sachin Khedekar is on a quest for truth

By Express News Service

Eros Now has dropped the trailer of their upcoming crime thriller, Halahal. The film, based on true events, follows a father in search of answers for his daughter’s death. Directed by Randeep Jha, the mystery thriller stars Sachin Khedekar in the central role of Dr. Sharma, with Barun Sobti playing a police officer assisting him on his quest.

“Over-the-top platforms are now the new way to reach a vast audience across the globe,” Sachin Khedekar shared. “I really hope the viewers appreciate the efforts that I have put in to portray my character in Halahal.”

Barun said he had a great time working on the project. “Every day I lived this character was an absolute ball for me. It might be difficult for a lot of people to understand but every day that I was portraying Yusuf, I was at home.” Halahal is produced by Zeishan Qadri, Shalini Chaudhary and Priyankka Bassi.