'Thank God for gift of family': Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata feels blessed on having 'close-knit' kin

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt on Friday said she feels blessed to have a close-knit family.

Dutt and Maanayata recently travelled to Dubai to be with their kids -- Shahraan and Iqra.

Sharing a photo with Dutt and the children, Maanayata wrote on Instagram, "Today. I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints. No requests, just to be together, forever.

ALSO READ | 'Enroute life': Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata leave Mumbai for Dubai

Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod" Maanayata was in Dubai with their kids during the coronavirus-induced lockdown but returned to Mumbai in August due to Dutt's health condition.

Last month, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid reports that he was battling lung cancer.

Dutt has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis.

The actor was most recently seen in "Sadak 2" and is currently awaiting the release of "Bhuj: The Pride of India" on Disney Hotstar.