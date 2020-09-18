WATCH | 'Serious Men' trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui nails portrayal of middle-class dad with sky-high dreams

By Online Desk

Picture this: A middle-class father with overly ambitious dreams for the 'next generation' of his family.

In the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest Netflix movie 'Serious Men', you will be presented with this 'ghar ghar ki kahaani' on the screen and more.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and based on a novel of the same name by Manu Joseph, Siddiqui plays a dad who on one hand approaches life in a practical manner but on the other, does not shy away from dreaming big and encouraging his meritorious son to achieve and strive ahead because 'sky is the limit'.

The film also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser and Indira Tiwari.

WATCH TRAILER:

But, is this just a tale of an ordinary family's struggle to make it to the top or will there be hurdles and 'scams' along the way? We'll have to watch to find out.

Written by Bhavesh Mandalia, 'Serious Men' will be available for streaming on the OTT platform from October 2.