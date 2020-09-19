STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rapper Badshah creates anthem for aspiring influencers

Titled 'Kar takatak, bann takatak', the song talks of the "unimaginable talent" that people have revealed during lockdown.

Published: 19th September 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian rap star Badshah

Indian rapper Badshah (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rapper-songwriter Badshah, who has been fending against a plagiarism row and fake follower scam charges this year, has made an attempt to spread some positivity by creating a tune for aspiring influencers

Titled "Kar takatak, bann takatak", the song talks of the "unimaginable talent" that people have revealed during lockdown. "This time at home has brought out unimaginable talent in people - some are cooking, others have found solace in fitness or dance, and many have picked up new hobbies," Badshah said.

"This led me to think about how every Indian today can now be an influencer - all they need is a stage to showcase their art. 'Kar takatak, bann takatak' is an ode to all these performers who are trying to bring out an unexplored side of themselves, want to be known for their passion and encourages them to be unafraid of putting it out there for the world to see," added Badshah, who has penned the anthem for short video app MX TakaTak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badshah Kar takatak bann takatak MX TakaTak
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp